Reginald Kitchens, 85, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at home under the care of Bethany Hospice. He was born in Thomson, Georgia to John Ed and Clara Kitchens, but lived all of his adult life in Claxton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings; his wife, Frances Eason Kitchens; and son, Wayne Kitchens. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Kitchens; step-daughters, Denise Crews Strickland (Donnie) and Crystal Crews Blocker (Daniel); three precious grandchildren, Kody Kitchens, Dalton Cody, and Gemma Blocker, all of Claxton, Ga.; sisters, Martha Cawley of Ormond Beach, Fla., Rebecca Thompson of Glennville, Ga., and Linda Sikes of Claxton, Ga.; brother, Dennis Kitchens (Dorothy) of Starke, Fla. Reginald retired from the State of Georgia Food Service and also worked many years in road construction while later owning and operating Kitchens Quail Farm. He was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 11, 9 – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Eason Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dalton Cody, Kody Kitchens, Bo Eason, Harry Eason, Shane Eason, Michael Eason, Keith Anderson, Brian Odom and Craig Gay. Flowers are accepted and appreciated or donations made in memory of Reginald to the Eason Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Paul Eason, A.D. Eason Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Bull Creek Baptist Church. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.