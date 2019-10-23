Remaining positive one defense weapon in fighting breast cancer

They say appearances can be deceiving and that is definitely the case with Claxton resident Nancy Bray because to look at her one would never know that she has been battling breast cancer. Poised and graceful, Bray explains that her diagnosis came as no real surprise.

“There is a long history of breast cancer among the women in my family including my mother and sister,” she explained. Research has shown that women with close relatives who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer have a higher risk of developing the disease….

By Julie Braly, Editor