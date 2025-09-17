Renovation underway; TCB moving to Bellville

The Claxton Bank, a community bank serving residents and businesses for more than 80 years, announced today its Main Street branch will undergo a full renovation beginning October 2025.

Through this investment, the bank will strengthen its ability to serve future generations while carrying forward the trusted relationships that have defined it since 1941.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the September 17 edition of The Enterprise).