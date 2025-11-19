Rep. Bill Werkheiser named Legislator of the Year by Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center

State Representative Bill Werkheiser (R-Glennville), chairman of the House Industry and Labor Committee, was recently awarded the Legislator of the Year award from the Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center.

Rep. Werkheiser was selected for this award for his work on House Bill 123, which eliminates the use of the death penalty in capital cases for those with intellectual disabilities.

