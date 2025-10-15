Rep. Bill Werkheiser to host House Special Committee on Resource Management here

State Representative Bill Werkheiser (R-Glennville), chairman of the House Industry and Labor Committee, announced that he will host the House Special Committee on Resource Management Water Subcommittee in Claxton on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 10 a.m., for a public hearing to discuss water usage in manufacturing.

Rep. Werkheiser also serves as a member of the House Special Committee on Resource Management and has been traveling the state with the committee this summer and fall as they prepare for the 2026 legislative session.