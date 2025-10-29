Rep. Werkheiser, Special Committee on Resource Management Water meet in Claxton

State Representative Bill Werkheiser (R-Glennville), chairman of the House Industry and Labor Committee, recently hosted members of the House Special Committee on Resource Management Water Subcommittee, chaired by State Representative Chas Cannon (R-Moultrie), for a meeting in Claxton, located within Rep. Werkheiser’s House District 157. The subcommittee has traveled the state over the last several months to evaluate Georgia’s major water sources, usage patterns, data accuracy and capacity planning, while developing strategies to meet the state’s future water demands.

