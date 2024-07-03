Residents pause to celebrate Fourth of July

A little rain did not deter approximately 2000 people showing up for Hagan’s annual 4th of July festival that took place on Saturday evening from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. The 3rd annual 4th of July festival in Hagan didn’t disappoint, as attendees enjoyed delicious food, live music, and dancing in the streets. Although there were fewer vendors this year, Mayor Gena Roberts pointed out that many new vendors participated and expressed their eagerness to return next year.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.