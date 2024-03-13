Resident’s report on Bulloch water wells meeting warns BOC that aquifer level could fall by 19 ft.

Evans resident Charles Moore addressed the Board of Commissioners again last week, to report on a recent public meeting held in Brooklet, GA, with Environmental Protection Division representatives about water wells planned for Bulloch County, to meet groundwater needs of the Hyundai project is Bryan County. It was at least his third appearance before the BOC for Moore to present his concerns about the planned water wells and how they are expected to lower the water level in the Floridian Aquifer.

