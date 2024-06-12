Residents say ‘NO’ to sale of Evans County Landfill

Several dozen residents were present last week when the Board of Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on June 4. Near the end of the meeting, by a show of hands at the request of BOC member Pratt Lockwood, the crowd was nearly unanimous in their opposition to a sale of the Evans County Landfill. Over the past few months, BOC members have heard from various entities expressing interest in purchasing the 206 acres Construction and Demolition Landfill in southeast Evans County. In early May the board voted 3-2 to request bid proposals from potential buyers, although the RFP does not commit the county to a sale of the property.

