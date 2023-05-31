Resurfacing work slows Main Street

For travelers that pass through Claxton’s main intersection each day, at the crossroads of Hwy. 301 and 280, navigation has created an added traffic challenge. Over the past several weeks, the top layers of asphalt have been stripped away from East and West Main Street, all the way down to parts of Highway 280. Several side roads leading to Main Street have additionally been partially repaved.

