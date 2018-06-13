Ret. Major Donald L. Seamands, 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, in Melbourne, Fla. Donald was born in Phoenix, Ariz. to the late Laurence Corwin and Adeline Sellers Seamands. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Louise Kirkpatrick Seamands. Donald was a graduate of the University of Arizona. He retired from the Air Force having served in the Vietnam War. He was a cargo plane pilot. Donald was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Greg Seamands (Lisa) and Suzanne Smith (Randy); grandchildren, Megan and Shannon Seamands, Steven Smith (Dono), Brittani Rios (Augustine), Daniel and Tyler Smith; two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Brady; sister, Shirley VanBibber and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.