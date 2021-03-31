Retired Sheriff Tippins honored for service with Drug Task Force

Retired Evans County Sheriff Randall Tippins was honored with the presentation of a plaque for his many years of dedication and support of the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Task Force (SERDTF). Toombs County Sheriff Alvie Kight made the presentation at the group’s monthly meeting Thursday.

At its inception, the local drug task force was named the Tri-Circuit Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force (TCMJTF).

By Julie Braly, Editor