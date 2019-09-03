Rev. Martin Bacon was born in Evans County on March 27, 1923 to the late Jim and Nannie Bacon. He departed this life August 31. He attended Mt. Pleasant and Daisy Elementary Schools in Evans County and received his high school diploma from Dickerson Training School in Vidalia. He served two years in the the U.S. Navy and is a veteran of World War II. After receiving his B.A. degree from Paine College in Augusta, he was certified for principalship at the Teachers College in New York City, N.Y. His M.A. degree was obtained from Tuskegee Institute, Tuskegee, Ala. After teaching four years at Evans County Training School in Claxton, he was called to be vice principal at Screven County High School in Sylvania, serving two years. He then served as principal of Southside Elementary School for 21 years. He retired after 37 years of dedicated educational service. He was a faithful member of Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Claxton, under the leadership of the late Dr. L. Perry McNeal, and current pastor, Rev. Michael Paul Dickerson. He served as youth pastor and assistant to the pastor, the late Rev. E.M. Solomon for 10 years. He also served as pastor of the Ogeechee Branch Baptist Church and Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, both in Screven County. Rev. Martin Bacon was called to pastor First African Missionary Baptist Church in Glennville in September 1977. He served for 30 years and retired October 2007. Under Rev. Bacon’s leadership and spiritual guidance, First African Missionary Baptist Church has grown both spiritually and financially. With a vision given and led by God for First African, great things were done, most notably the addition of the sanctuary which includes a fellowship hall, library, classrooms, etc. On June 24, 2006, Rev. Bacon was honored and presented a plaque for his longtime faithful and dedicated service as one of the leaders of the Tattnall Missionary Baptist Association. Rev. Bacon served as president of the Congress of Christian Education. He also served as grand marshall for the 2007 Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, sponsored by the Committee for Social Change, an honor he deemed as “one of the proudest moments of his life”. Survived by his wife Martha Bacon; daughters and son, Sherryl Bacon, Terry (Mae) Bacon, Taneeta Bacon, Marqueita (Vernon) Jones, Angelia Bacon and Christy (Jerone) Cooper; grandchildren, Martin Bacon, Makayla Bacon, Brook (Shalagh) Bacon, Joseph (Monique) Jones, Sarah (Kwayne) Gossett, Rachel Jones, Benjamin Jones, Terri (Benjamin) Alford, Brandon Cain, Angelia (Alan) Bishop, Monica Cooper; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m., at Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public visitation will be held Friday from 12-7 p.m., in the chapel of Harper Funeral Home. Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.