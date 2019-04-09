Rhonda Sue Craft, age 57, passed away Saturday, April 6, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Brunswick on November 4, 1961 to James and Helen Craft. She had lived in Claxton most of her life until moving to Swainsboro two years ago. She was a cashier, working for Winn Dixie and Food Fresh in Claxton for 16 years. Rhonda was a member of Gospel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jimmy Craft. She is survived by her children, Amber (George) Collins, Jr. and Jessica (Travis) Hendrix, all of Swainsboro; sister, Ramona (Tommy) McBride of Hagan; nine grandsons; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; one great-grand- daughter; one niece and one nephew. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 9, at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with the Rev. Mike Gay officiating. Interment will follow in Brewton Cemetery in Hagan. Low Country Cremation and Burial is in charge of arrangements.