Ribbon cutting at Claxton Airport

Governor Nathan Deal, Representative Bill Werkheiser, and Senator Jack Hill will speak at a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held at the Claxton-Evans Airport on Thursday, December 13. Governor Deal is scheduled to arrive via airplane and the ceremony will begin at approximately 10 a.m.

The ceremony marks the completion of a 150 feet extension on the east end of the runway and new marking and lighting improvements on the runway.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1914!

By Julie Braly, Editor