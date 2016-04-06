Ribbon cutting ceremony for airport improvements

In celebration of the completion of a 150 feet runway expansion and lighting improvement project at the Claxton-Evans County Airport, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 13.

Several dignitaries were in attendance including Gov. Nathan Deal, Senator Jack Hill, and Representative Bill Werkheiser.

By Julie Braly, Editor