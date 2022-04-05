Richard Calvin Turner of Anthony, Fla., 79, passed away April 2 at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital. Richard was born in Claxton, Ga. in 1942 to George and Evelyn Turner. He was the service manager for Broward-Palm Beach Tractor Co. in Florida. Richard also enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Richard Turner and Evelyn Plyler Turner. Surviving are his wife, Bobbie W. Turner; son, Michael Turner; daughter, Nancy Turner. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 7, at 10 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 7, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.