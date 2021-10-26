Richard O. Small was born to Ms. Sarah Small on January 30, 1949, in Glenville, Ga. He transitioned from this life on October 20. He attended Evans County Longhorns Public Schools. He resided in New Jersey for a short time until making his residence permanent in Claxton. He came to know Christ as a young adult and served as a deacon at Hagan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church until meeting and marrying Cynthia Burney. Then he rededicated his Life to God at Bible Way Deliverance Church, now Community Empowerment Family Worship Ministries. His faith walk was not that of a mustard seed, but more like Mount Everest. He was faithful and speaking the word until the very end. His favorite scripture was the 23rd Psalms. Richard was a very hard-working man and had the gift of a servant even early on in his career. He worked for the Evans County school board and hospital, just to name a few, in maintenance and groundskeeping. He always had a passion for taking care of people and things. Richard leaves behind his loving wife, Cynthia Small of 26 years; his children, Dorsett Small, Miracle Small, Jerrod (Jenelle) Burney, Jessica Burney, Miya Hagan and Miyonne Williams; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Elzonia (Roy) Crawford and Signora Crawford; and the entire Mills family. Richard also has a host of family and friends that loves and cherishes him dearly. In true Dallas Cowboy fashion, Richard left a message to his special cousin, Willie Wright: Cousin Wilkes played hard in the first half and gave me the ball going into the third quarter. I scored big and took us into overtime. Now I am counting on you to carry us to victory. Don’t drop the ball my dear cousin until you cross the goal line. The ball is your salvation! Visitation will be held Friday, October 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Community Empowerment Family Worship Ministries, Claxton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at Evans County Community Center, Claxton. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Claxton. Services entrusted to King and Sons Funeral Home, Glennville, Ga. www.kingbrothersfh.com.