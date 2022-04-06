Risher Willard retires from City Council

Long-time Claxton City Council member Risher Willard has officially retired from the seat.

During what was his last meeting as a City Council member, held March 21, Willard was presented a plaque in recognition of his dedication and service to the citizens of Claxton.

Willard served 22 years as a City Council member….

A small reception was held following the meeting.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.