Rising CES 3rd grader places 2nd in GPB Writing Competition

Yazmine Gonzalez, a rising third grader at Claxton Elementary School (CES) was recognized at an awards ceremony held in Atlanta as the second place finisher for second grade in a state writing competition.

As a second grader, Gonzalez’s story entitled The Bad Hurricane was entered into the Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) 2022 PBS KIDS Writers Contest. Her entry was one of hundreds submitted in the state of Georgia…..

