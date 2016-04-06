Robbery at Dollar General

Law Enforcement was called to the Dollar General store in Claxton on the morning of December 12, at approximately 11:15 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

According to the Claxton Police Department, surveillance footage shows the suspect walking throughout the store and placing items in a hand-held shopping basket as if he were shopping. When he reached the checkout counter, however, he showed a silver or gray handgun to the cashier and robbed her at gunpoint. He got away with an undetermined amount of cash from the register as well as items taken from the store.

Officers describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a hooded gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information about the robbery, please call the Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121 or call/text 912-334-6225.