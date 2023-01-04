Robbie Lee McKeever was born on January 15, 1947, to Maggie McKeever and Ivey Palmer in Claxton, Ga. He entered eternal life on December 27, 2022, after an extended illness. He was an Evans County Longhorn and attended Swainsboro Tech where he studied to be an Emergency Medical Technician. He began working for Evans County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) in 1980, where he diligently served in this role for more than 30 years and was well-respected by his peers and community. Robbie took pride in providing service to his community. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maggie McKeever; his father, Ivey Palmer; his brothers, Gerald Palmer and Theron Palmer; a sister, Josephine Bacon. Robbie leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Tamara (Orin) Williams of Pembroke, Georgia and Nicole Stafford of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; seven brothers, Junior (Wilhemena) Palmer of Claxton, Georgia, George McKeever of Hagan, Georgia, Clark (Emmaretta) McKeever of Hinesville, Georgia, Roosevelt (Izetta) Palmer of Claxton, Ivey (Ola Mae) Palmer of Claxton, Henry Palmer of Claxton, and Arthur (Ruby) Palmer of Claxton; eight sisters, Laura Miller of Fayetteville, N.C., Jessie Mae (Jimmy) Carr of Claxton and Geraldine Smith of Hagan. Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m., at Hagan Temple Grace Deliverance in Claxton. Interment was held in Green Cypress Church Cemetery in Claxton. Harper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.