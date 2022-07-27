Robert Benjamin Hurst, 63, passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice House in Statesboro, Ga. Born in Savannah, Robert moved with his family to Claxton as a teenager. As an adult, he was a faithful member of Grace Truth Baptist Church and helped many people in Evans County throughout his career as a painter. Robert was able to find joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved hunting, fishing and enjoying all things outdoors with his many friends. He loved the Braves and never missed watching a game. Roberts’s family and many friends will miss his laugh, kind smile and hearing him say “I heard that”. He will always be remembered as a humble, kind, loyal and faithful friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Rena Jones Hurst. Surviving are his brother, Michael Glen Hurst of Claxton; cousins, Timmy Jones and Joey Jones, both of Claxton; along with many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 10 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 29, 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Groveland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Anderson, Paul DeLoach, Joey Jones, Timmy Jones, Edward Oglesbee and Mark Rush Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.