Robert ‘Bob’ William Eden left this earthly plane to be with his Lord on Friday, September 10. He was 68 years old. Bob was born on October 12, 1952 in Valdosta, Ga., the third son of John ‘Fred’ Frederick Eden, III and Julia Merle ‘Dixie’ (Stewart) Eden. He graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1975 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a minor in Journalism. Bob dedicated his life to making the world a better place, writing countless grants to support non-profit organizations and fighting for those without a voice, especially the homeless and children with disabilities. His most recent project was Artful Gardens Autistic and Special Needs Learning Farm in Ft. Myers, Fla. When he wasn’t working, Bob could be found in his home church, Zechariah 4 Ministries in Fort Myers, Fla., always willing to share his time, energy and skills with anyone who could use a helping hand. Bob never met a stranger and was full of incredible joy and an unmatched zest for life. He gave the very best hugs, was an enthusiastic and often hilarious storyteller, and never missed an opportunity to throw a Frisbee. He loved his family and he loved Jesus. He is survived by two sons, Ramsey H. Eden and Preston S. Eden; brothers, John F. Eden, IV, Stewart R. Eden and Eugene ‘Gene’ D. Eden; sister, Linda Merle Eden Sparks; along with many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Fred and his mother, Dixie. The family is planning a memorial service in Claxton, Ga. Details to be announced. Memorial contributions in memory of Robert ‘Bob”’ William Eden are suggested to Enlightened Education Co-op, 558 Charwood Ave S, Lehigh Acres, Fla. 33974. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.