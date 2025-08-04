Robert Carlton Franklin, Bulloch County native and lifelong resident, was called home to be with his Savior on July 31, 2025 at age 69. Robert was born June 11, 1956, one of the fifth generation to be raised on his family’s farm near Register. He graduated from Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville in 1974. From an early age, Robert took an interest in farming. He never wanted to do any other job, and with God’s blessing, he never had to. He began farming alongside his father and grandfather at 16, pausing only to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton. He farmed full-time until a month before his passing, a 53-year labor of love. Robert developed a special knack for growing irrigated corn, and he was known as one of the finest shade-tree mechanics around. His enthusiasm for farming was contagious, and he had a lasting influence on the lives and careers of many young farmers in the area. In 1985, Robert married Mary Ann, his wife of 40 years. Together they raised a family of their own, of which he was very proud. In his later years, he loved laughing and playing with his grandchildren. They brought him tremendous joy. Robert joined Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church in Register in February 2024 after many years as a visitor. He was Baptized with his grandson, Preston, and he considered that to be a defining moment in his life. Robert was endowed with an exceptional spirit, and he lived every day “wide open.” He had limitless energy, and his laugh could put anyone in a good mood. He was a hard worker, but he was also a quiet helper, diligently caring for his church, family, friends, and neighbors without wanting any recognition. He was filled with a fearless optimism – the kind of grit, determination, and hope that drives a farmer to plant in the spring, knowing the perils that lay ahead, but trusting God to provide the increase. Like most farmers, Robert had that kind of faith – that against all odds, and despite any challenge, with The Lord’s help, he would be delivered. That faith was never disappointed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. V. Franklin, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Franklin (née Cullens); sons, Justin Franklin (Emily) of Register and Jason Franklin of Statesboro; granddaughter, Charley Jane Franklin; grandson, Preston Franklin; brother, Wayne Franklin (Cheri) of Savannah; sister, Jeanmarie DeLoach of Register; aunt and uncle, Faye and Jimmy Adams of Statesboro. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 5 at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church, 219 US 301 South, Register, Georgia. Funeral service, led by Elder Will Martin, immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Lower Lott’s Creek Cemetery, 225 Old Register Way, Statesboro, Georgia, with a short reception to be held following interment in the fellowship hall at Ephesus Church. In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions to Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church, c/o David Stewart, Treasurer, 1916 Chatsworth Court, Statesboro, Ga. 30461 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.