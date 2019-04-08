Mr. Robert “Don” Carter, age 82, of Manassas, died Friday, April 5 in the Community Hospice House in Vidalia, after a brief illness due to a stroke. Don was born October 16, 1936 in the Doctortown Community in Wayne County and lived in Tattnall County most of his life. He started his career in logging with his father at an early age, worked in construction and was a heavy equipment operator for a few years. He was self-employed as a log truck driver for 50 years and was affectionately known as “cigar”. Don was loved and respected by many for his hard work and selflessness. He will be sadly missed. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beth Smith Carter; a son, Kevin Carter; parents, Robert “Bob” Carter and Viola Foskey Carter; a brother, Jerry Carter; a sister, Ruby Carter Smith. Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Joyce Kirkland Carter of Manassas; two sons, Mark Carter and Robert Carter; four step-children, Joyce Ann Leggett, Jan K. Griffin, Joseph Kirkland and James Moser; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, Vicky Carter, Terry Carter Coleman and Toni Harris; a nephew, George Robert Smith. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m., at his home by the pond he built and loved with Pastor John Griffin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Reedy Creek Full Gospel Church, 599 Reedy Creek Circle, Lyons Ga. 30436. Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.