Robert James ‘Buddy’ Griffin, 74, passed away March 15 at Phoebe Hospital in Albany, Georgia. He was born on March 22, 1946 to Loran and Gladys Griffin in the Waycross Hospital. He lived in Hagan, Georgia all of his life and owned Griffin’s Appliance Service with his son, Brian. Every morning he loved to give the dogs a ride before going out for the day. Buddy loved his animals and spoiled them rotten. When he wasn’t out working on the road, he would work on the garden. Buddy took a lot of pride planting the garden, which was very beautiful with an abundance of vegetables. He shared the garden with his family, friends and neighbors. Buddy was a very Christian man. He loved his family and friends. He believed in helping anyone who needed it in any way. There were several customers he met on service calls, who didn’t have the means to pay, and he would forego the bill. He would help those who were struck by tragedy. He enjoyed listening to gospel music and classic country music, which included Johnny Cash, Hank Williams and Elvis Presley. Buddy was well thought of and loved by everyone in the community of Hagan, Claxton and Evans County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loran and Gladys Griffin; brother, Kenneth L. Griffin. Surviving are his wife, Martha Griffin; son, Brian Griffin, both of Hagan. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral services. Masks must be worn. Visitation will be held Friday, March 19, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 19,at 11 a.m., at Brewton Cemetery. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.