Robert L. Wilkerson, 86, passed away January 4 at his home. The Twins Falls, Idaho native was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He served our country in Korea and Vietnam War and retired from the U.S. Air Force. Surviving are his wife, Delores Wilkerson of Claxton; son, Bobby Wilkerson of Glennville; step-sons, Jerry Bauman of Midway and Gary Bauman of Snellville. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.