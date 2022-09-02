Robert Lee Moseley, 77, passed away August 31 at St. Joseph Candler Hospital in Savannah. Robert was a deacon at Bull Creek Baptist Church where he proudly proclaimed his love for God. He appreciated the mountains, enjoyed camping and loved antique cars. Above all, Robert deeply loved his family and cherished every moment spent with them. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse L. and Mary K. Moseley; brother, Jimmy Mosley; sister, Jewel Moseley; grandson, Robert Harley Moseley. Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Wanda L. Moseley of Claxton; son, Robert S. (Denise) Moseley of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter, Jessica Moseley of Vidalia, Ga.; siblings, David (Samantha) Mosley, Evelyn (Larry) Nobles, Edna Rose O’Neal, Gloria Dismuke, Dianne Hattaway; sister-in-law, Teresa Mosley; granddaughter, Shelby (John) Parker along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 3, from 10 – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 3, 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Gardner and Rev. Ron Ross officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.