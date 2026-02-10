Robert ‘Robbi’ Wayne Kight, age 61, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born in Savannah on February 11, 1964, to Bobby James and Patricia Ann Curtis Kight and had lived in Evans County most of his life. Robbi dedicated a significant portion of his life to serving others and contributed greatly to the community through his various roles in emergency medical services and beyond. He was a national registered Flight Paramedic, proudly serving with Life Star and MedStar. Additionally, he shared his extensive knowledge and experience as an EMT and Paramedic Instructor with Rescue Training, INC. After retiring from his esteemed career in EMS, Robbi transitioned into a new chapter of his life as a long-haul truck driver, expertly specializing in oversize heavy loads. A graduate of Claxton High School in 1982, Robbi’s educational and professional journey was marked by a commitment to excellence and a genuine desire to help those in need. His contributions to the field of emergency medicine exemplified not only his skill but also his compassion for the well-being of others. Friends and family can attest to Robbi’s unique personality. He maintained a very small circle of close friends, and those fortunate enough to be included in that circle experienced the depth of his love and loyalty. Robbi’s interests were diverse; he enjoyed reading, had an enthusiasm for anything related to Harley Davidson, and found joy in camping. He was also a dedicated fan of the television show “The Big Bang Theory,” demonstrating a remarkable ability to quote nearly every episode, which brought laughter and joy to those around him. He is a member of Evergreen Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his father, Bobby James Kight. Robbi is survived by his wife of 25 years, Eva Marie Glosson of Waycross; his mother, Patricia Curtis Kight of Claxton; his children, Meloni (Michael) Hutcheson of Claxton and Robert (Shelley) Kight of Melbourne, FL; brothers, Kendall Kight and Shane (Karen) Kight, all of Claxton; grandchildren, Dalton (Kira) Hutcheson, Myah (Chris) Walker, Andrew (Jeanette) Walker, Dylan Walker, Madison (Xavier) Walker, Kelsey (Sebastian) Porter, Kingston Miller, Sadie Kight and Bennett Kight; great-grandchildren, Amelia Hutcheson, Chloe Gay, Elijah Walker, Sammy Walker and Dean Walker; nieces and nephews, Landon (Jordan) Kight, Preston (Kaitlyn) Kight, Page (Logan) Stanfield and Patrick Kight; great-niece and nephew, Oliver Kight and Rynlee Kight. The family will receive friends on Robbi’s birthday, Wednesday February 11, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with the funeral services to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Brother Rodney Denmark officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Life Star and MedStar current and former employees. The family asks that if you have a motorcycle, please ride it to the funeral. They ask all to dress casual and if you have any Harley Davison apparel please wear it. Memorials may be given to Evans County CARES, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Kight family.