Roberts is new Hagan mayor, Womble wins city council seat

Editor’s note: All results provided below are unofficial election results for Evans County in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

It proved to be a tight race, but Gena Roberts won the Hagan Mayoral seat with 172 votes while her opponent Clay Miller received 169.

John Womble will serve as Hagan’s newest city council member for District 1. Womble received 147 votes, candidate Brianne M. Walsh received 68, and 45 votes were cast for Peter W. Cawthon.

In Evans County, Herschel Junior Walker (Rep), candidate for US Senate and Governor and Incumbent Brian Kemp (Rep) garnered the most votes.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.