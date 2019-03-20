Rogers retires as Fire Chief; Stone named Interim Chief

City Council members accepted the letter of retirement from Claxton Fire Chief, Harold Rogers, during the regularly scheduled meeting held Monday night. Rogers’ retirement will be effective April 1, 2019.

Rogers first served the community as a volunteer firefighter in 1984, and has been Chief since 2005. He will retain his current positions with the City of Claxton as Public Works Director and Code Enforcement Officer.

Mayor Branch recommended Deputy Fire Chief Jason Stone to serve as interim chief while the position is advertised and a new chief is hired. The board approved the recommendation.

By Julie Braly, Editor