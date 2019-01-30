Rolling Thunder strikes Claxton again

Operation Rolling Thunder, a program of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), was staged in Claxton on Friday, Jan. 25.

Officers conducted seat belt enforcement and safety checkpoints within the city limits of Claxton resulting in 49 citations and four warnings being issued. Two arrests were made due to active warrants.

By Julie Braly, Editor