Ronald D. Stafford, age 82, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Camellia Health and Rehabilitation. He was a graduate of Savannah High School class of 1958. He was an avid reader and truly enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing. One of his special loves was the game of baseball where he excelled. He played second base in high school and played at Grayson Stadium and won the MVP award in Junior Loop in the mid 1950’s. He was known as “PeeWee” Stafford. His beloved dog Butkus is buried at his farm here in Claxton. He was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church in Savannah. Mr. Stafford was preceded in death by his parents, Durward and Georgia Stafford of Savannah; and one sister, Kaye Stafford Martin of Savannah. Surviving are one son, Tim Stafford of Claxton; one daughter, Beth (Rich) Kirby of Copperhill, Tenn.; two nephews and many special cousins. No service will be held at this time. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.