Ronald W. Moser, 76, passed away December 16 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. He was a native of Pennsylvania but lived in Evans County for most of his life. He was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene. He worked in construction, was a minister of music and a pastor. He had a caregiving heart. Mr. Moser was preceded in death by his previous wife, Evelyn May Moser; and his father, Harry James Moser. Surviving are his wife, Earnal Moser of Claxton; his mother, Lydia Eva Moser of PA; five sons, Kevin Moser of Cincinnati, OH., Kenneth (Rhonda) Moser of VA., Joseph (Shannon) Moser of Hazlehurst, James Moser of Hazlehurst and Meredith (Laura) Moser of Ohio; four step-children, Marsha Lee of Lyons, Warren Lee of Claxton, Jody Lee of Glennville and Anthony Lee of Claxton; one brother, Rick Moser of Ariz.; one sister, Carolyn Trobetsky of Pa.; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 22, from 9-11 a.m., at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m., at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene with Rev. James Bradley officiating. Burial will be in Simon Smith Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Boyce Dawson, Billy Conley, Michael Smith, Bobby Blocker, Chris DeLoach and Steve Klotz. Remembrances may be sent to Trinity Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 521, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.