Ronnie Brown, 68, passed away November 29 at his home in Jackson, Ga. He was a native of Evans County and a member of Eastside Baptist Church. He lived in Evans County from birth until the beginning of this year, when he suffered an auto accident and moved to Jackson to live with his aunt. Ronnie was best known for buying lottery tickets and occasionally winning. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Thad Brown and Ruby Lee O’Neal Brown; and a brother, Leland Thad Brown. Surviving are his aunt, Mary Murray of Jackson, GAa.; an uncle, Aubrey Brown of Claxton; a niece, Melody Brown; and several cousins. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, from 11:30-12:45 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2 at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P. O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.