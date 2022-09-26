Ronnie H. Durrence, 70, passed away September 23. He was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church and retired from WM Sheppard Lumber Company. Ronnie lived most of his life in Evans County and never met a stranger. He enjoyed art, drawing and painting, and he was especially proud of two he had drawn of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. He also loved going to auctions and yard sales searching for vintage items and antiques.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Irene Dasher Durrence and brother Wayne Durrence.

Surviving are his sons, Adam and Scott; sister, Judy Martin; and one grandson, Dakota.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 26, 5–7 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 27, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.