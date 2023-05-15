Ronnie Joe Todd, 73, passed away May 12, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga. After retiring from Borden’s Milk Company and Georgia Department of Corrections, Ronnie Joe jumped into the restaurant business and reopened Mrs. Rogers Restaurant. He spent a lot of time around the tables with a cup of coffee and a group of friends. Friends and family were important to him, and if you were in his circle you were loved. Ronnie Joe spent much of his time on the ballfield. For many years it was on the softball field. He pitched for a while and then settled in to coaching and won many titles while coaching an 18 and under boys’ softball team. In 1997, he won a national championship in Alabama. He also spent 40 years on the sidelines of the football field as a member of the chain gang. Ronnie Joe’s commitment to the Tiger football program was recognized in 2019 when he was inducted to the Claxton High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jr. and Joyce Todd; brother, Reggie Todd; and sister, Jana Joy Todd. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Paula Kicklighter Todd; two sons, Nathan (Mandy) Todd, Curt (Taylor) Todd, all of Claxton; one daughter, Hollie (Toby) Smith of Bishop, Ga.; two brothers, Marty (Teresa) Todd of Black Creek community and Joey Todd of Claxton; six grandchildren, Colby Todd, Hannah Smith, Emma Todd, Jackson Smith, Caroline Smith and Tucker Todd; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Todd, Justin Todd, Jan Todd Pound, Brandi Womack, Stephen Todd, Matthew Todd, Lanna Todd, Drew Todd, Aryn Allen, Stephen Allen and Hunter Russell; sister-in-law, Jana Todd. Visitation will be held Monday, May 15, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 15, 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. Pallbearers will be Jerry Powell, Josh Reynolds, Cliff Kennedy, Ronald Mikell, Norris Mincey and Matt Todd. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Mosley, Raymond Lewis, Ray Todd and Edward Oglesbee. Remembrances may be made to Antioch Baptist Church and Antioch Baptist Cemetery Fund, 2808 Old Highway 250, Glennville, Ga. 30427 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.