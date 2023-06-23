Rory T. Hodges, 64, passed away June 21, 2023 at Augusta University Medical Center after a brief illness. Rory was born in Savannah, Georgia, but spent most of his early life in Evans County, later settling with his family in Statesboro for the past 27 years. Rory attended the University of Georgia and Swainsboro Technical College. He worked all over the Southeast as an HVAC technician, and was later employed by Georgia Southern University. He retired after 24 years of service as an HVAC control supervisor. Rory was most proud of the time he served as a Cub Scout Leader of Pack 345 (Pittman Park UMC). He later served as an Assistant Scout Master of Troop 332 (First UMC). He was an avid outdoorsman. Cheering on UGA and GSU teams is where you could find him on any given day. He was a loving husband and father. His family and co-workers will certainly miss his grilling and smoking abilities. Rory was preceded in death by his parents, Roy T. Hodges and Evelyn Mae Carter; step-mother, Eloise Daniel Hodges; step-sister, Mary Ann Daniel. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Vicki Hodges of Statesboro, Ga.; son, Robert Hodges of Athens, Ga.; daughter, Melissa Morgan of Claxton, Ga.; sister, Judy Hodges Tippins of Claxton, Ga.; brother-in-law, Everett McDaniel of Dawson, Ga.; stepbrother, Carolus (Louise) Daniel of Wilmington Island, Ga.; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 24, 1 – 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To donate, please go online to www.stjude.org. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.