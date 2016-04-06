Rosalie Reeve Labbe, 89, passed away October 19 at her home. She was born November 28, 1928, in Burlington, Conn. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Ms. Labbe was preceded in death by her husband, J. Leon Labbe; and two sons, Roger L. Labbe and William D. Labbe. Surviving are three sons, Edward L. Labbe of Avon, Conn., Arthur H. (Barbara) Labbe of North Pole, Ak., and Robert G. Labbe of Claxton; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., at St. Christopher Catholic Church. Burial will be in Burlington Center Cemetery, Burlington, Conn. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.