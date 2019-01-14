Rose Yarbrough, 85, passed away January 11 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She grew up in Daisy, Ga. and was of Methodist faith. Ms. Rose retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Chatham County with 15 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Yarbrough; and step-son, Jay Yarbrough. Surviving are a son, Warren Allen Hendrix (Melody) of Mims, Fla.; daughter, Sharon Hatch (Duncan) of Clyo, Ga.; step-daughters, Christy Southard (Jim) of Ball Ground, Ga., Kim Voigt (Tony) and Tracy Yarbrough both of Tybee Island, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nephews. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.