Rosebud Hosting Business After Hours

The Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend Business After Hours, hosted by the Evans County Community Center, Inc. and the African American Archive Museum, in conjunction with the Rosebud Garden Club. This event will be held on Thursday, February 8 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Evans County Community Center located at 720 Church St., Claxton. There will be a Business After Hours Jackpot for $550 and participants must be present to win. Join for a night of food, fellowship and prizes!