Rosemary Roberts Bowen, 61, passed away September 30 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Winter Haven, Fla., lived in Bluffton, S.C. for a number of years and moved to Claxton two years ago. She was self-employed in the cleaning business. Rosemary was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher William Bowen. Surviving are two sons, Gary (Leslie) Crosby of Claxton and Michael Shane Crosby of Cobbtown; two stepsons, Forest (Amanda) Bowen of Bluffton, S.C., Marion Bowen of Hardeeville, S.C.; one brother, Daniel Roberts of Winter Haven, Fla.; four grandchildren, Kaylee, Macy and Shayna Crosby and Hannah Bowen; aseveral nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.