Rotarian dinner feeds approximately 200

Claxton Rotary Club held their annual community Christmas Dinner on Thursday, December 13. Although attendance was down this year, the event fed about 200 people.

Guests who gathered at the Veterans Center were greeted at the door and seated where they were served hot sit-down dinners. This year’s meal consisted of ham, green beans, macaroni-n-cheese, yams and a roll, followed by a piece of holiday cake for desert.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.