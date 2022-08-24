Rotary-Chamber auction nets $31,000

Preliminary figures indicate the net proceeds from the 19th annual Claxton Rotary-Chamber benefit auction total $31,000.

…tickets were sold for the Last Man/Woman Standing contest and Will Dykes was the winner…

…Each year net proceeds from the auction are divided equally between the Claxton Rotary Club and Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce who then utilize the funds for various community projects and scholarship programs.

