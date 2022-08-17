Rotary-Chamber auction underway

Outdoor living items including a fire pit, grill and rolling refreshment cart, jewelry, several firearms, household decor, service packages, trips, sports packages and shopping sprees are among the 100+ items currently up for bid in the 19th annual Claxton Rotary-Chamber Auction currently underway.

Simply create an account at www.32auctions.com/ClaxtonRCAuction2022 to view and bid on your favorite items.

Bidding opened on Tuesday, August 16 and will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 18.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.