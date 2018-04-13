Rotary – Chamber of Commerce auction slated for Sept. 22

“Game On” is the theme for the Claxton Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce’s 15th annual benefit auction to be held Saturday, September 22, at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan.

“You don’t want to miss this exciting evening filled with great food, fabulous auction items, and sports fun and games while we raise funds for two great organizations,” said Caughey Hearn, Chamber of Commerce President.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with dinner, silent auction, and raffle ticket sales beginning at that time. Dinner will be served until 7:00 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7:15 p.m. with auctioneer Bo Eason. Last Man Standing Reverse Raffle will begin at 8:15 p.m.

Individual tickets are on sale for $25 per person and can be purchased in advance or at the door (based on availability). Reserved tables, popular with local businesses, are available for groups six or eight. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce or at the door.

By Julie Braly, Editor