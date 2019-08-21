Rotary-Chamber of Commerce to hold 16th annual fundraiser auction Aug. 24

“End of Summer Bash” is the theme of the 16th annual Claxton Rotary Club and Claxton-Evans Chamber of Commerce benefit auction. The event will be held Saturday, August 24, at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner, silent auction and raffle ticket sales beginning at that time and ending at 7 p.m. The live auction is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. with auctioneer Bo Eason and emcee Harley Strickland. Adam Kennedy will serve as emcee for the popular Last Man Standing Reverse Raffle, which is slated for 8:15 p.m.

. . . . Tickets to the event are on sale for $25 per person and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber of Commerce or at the door (based on availability). Reserved tables are popular with local businesses and are available for groups of six or eight. Tickets for a Last Man Standing Reverse Raffle are also available. Tickets can be purchased for $100 from Paul Coley at 912-739-1621.

By Julie Braly, Editor