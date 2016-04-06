Rotary Club donates dictionaries

Approximately 15 members of the Claxton Rotary Club visited Pinewood Christian Academy and Claxton Elementary School on November 14, where they distributed dictionaries to each third-grade student.

The annual dictionary project is part of the club’s effort to promote literacy in Evans County. Rotary Club’s Four-Way Test of the things we think, say, or do, is inside each dictionary: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?