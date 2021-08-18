Routine testing for COVID not available at EMH at this time

While Evans Memorial Hospital will continue to evaluate and treat individuals, including those with COVID-19 related symptoms, routine testing for COVID-19 is not available at the facility at this time. The announcement made Friday cited an increase in COVID-19 cases and a decrease in supply of COVID-19 tests.

Routine and rapid COVID testing are currently being offered at a Bulloch County drive thru location by the Southeastern Health District (SHD), a division of Georgia Department of Pubic Health (GDPH), who has partnered with Mako Medical Clinic.

There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address…

…To schedule an appointment at the downtown COVID-19 testing site, you may call 1-855-473-4374, and a DPH agent will assist you. You can also schedule an appointment online at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/…

